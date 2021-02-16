Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow with some sleet and freezing rain this morning. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, which will come later in the day. * WHERE...Most of northern New York and the northern third of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed and slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will come to an end by mid morning. Light snow will redevelop later this afternoon and evening and this will be the time period when additional snow accumulations are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Allow extra time if you have travel plans today and this evening. &&