Well, so Kamala Harris is Biden’s choice! And so the freak show begins. STEP RIGHT UP FOLKS! Come see the elephant man, part human, part beast trample civil rights! Marvel at the bearded lady! Watch the exotic sword swallower plunge a scimitar down his throat into his bowels! Gasp at the contortionist as he twists the truth into a pretzel. Be amazed by the magician as he disappears your hopes and expectations into thin air! Gape at the juggler as he keeps 10 flaming untruths spinning in the air! Watch in amazement as the flying folks on the trapeze defy all logic and integrity in their rhetorical somersaults! Look away in fear as the men and women on the high-wire delicately balance their position of power by making self-serving concessions to the worst of us! Laugh uproariously as a dozen clowns, led by Bozo, emerge from a Volkswagon and beat each other violently over the head with baseball bats, and spray each other with seltzer and blame! And woefully watch the political lions wearily tottering on large beachballs - showing toothless exhaustion and age! And finally, the decrepit Ring Master in his elegant top-hat, snapping his whip in frustration and futility, attempting to control the madness and achieve a degree of sanity under the frayed and tattered big top!
Al Salzman
Fairfield