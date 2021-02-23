In one of the four races for Swanton Selectboard, James Guilmette is facing another incumbent Selectboard member for one of the positions. Hands down, I would argue Mr. Guilmette is the right candidate for the position. He has my vote.
If you watched the Swanton Selectboard meetings this year, you saw who took the leadership role at the end of August. It was Mr. Guilmette who was selected to be the chairman. He has over two and a half years experience as the chair. He is the right person to continue in that role.
Mr. Guilmette has dealt with some very difficult issues and has done so with skill. He takes input from all and works hard to keep the meetings orderly. The February 16th meeting was a good example of his handling a controversial issue. Mr. Guilmette took public input from all who wanted to have a say. He allowed several to speak more than once. When one resident started going down a non-related tangent, Mr. Guilmette tactfully brought the conversation back to the issue at hand.
Mr. Guilmette is a long time Swanton resident and runs a contracting business. Over the years, he has developed a long list of contacts within the community and he has used them to help rectify difficult Town situations. He is not afraid to seek input. On an issue he and I are at polar opposites, he called me and we had a very good conversation regarding our positions; he listened.
I served with Mr. Guilmette for several years on the Selectboard and I have seen him develop into the leader that we need in the chair position. Take a careful look at the field of candidates for the four vacant positions, and you will see that Mr. Guilmette is the one ready and proven to be the chairman for another year. He has my vote. I urge you to join me in supporting his run for Selectboard.
Joel Clark
Swanton
