I normally don't write letters of support for political candidates, however, I want the public to know the experience I have had with Gov. Scott. There was a housing situation in Richford this summer that caused a drain on our local resources: ambulance, police and fire. It seemed nothing could be done about it.
I wrote a letter to the Governor explaining the problem. Within hours Scott got the ball rolling and I was contacted by government officials who immediately went into action.
In two weeks this issue has been taken care of with a promise that it won't happen again. I was impressed that the wheels turned as quickly as they did, especially because Richford is at the end of the line and sometimes forgotten.
Although I don't always agree with the Governor, I think he has handled the virus in a way that has made Vermonters safe, that he stands up for what he believes in and that he took swift action to help our town. I also want to thank our representative Lisa Hango for arranging meetings with state housing officials and Rep. Charen Fegard for moral support. Vermonters can still work together, no matter what the political affiliation is, to get things done for the people they represent. They all have my vote.
Linda Collins
Richford
