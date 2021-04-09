We applaud the Governor's commitment in his ARPA plan for ensuring that every Vermonter has safe, decent and affordable housing. Along with the tri-partisan support for meaningful housing funding and policy reforms already underway in the Legislature, this commitment to housing for Vermonters from across the income spectrum is critical to bringing about an economic recovery that leaves nobody behind. As federal funding to protect renters from becoming homeless flows into Vermont, it is especially critical that we make investments to expand the supply of permanent housing for low and moderate-income families."
Brian Pine,
Interim Coordinator Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition
