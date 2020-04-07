Let me pause and just say,
the grippe will really ruin your day.
News to none and, maybe, redundant,
if you get the grippe you’ll be recumbent.
It will lay you out, make you pout,
send your foot a different route [rout].
No one is immune, so change your tune,
wash your hands, each fork and spoon.
And if you get it, pray you live to regret it,
some aren’t so lucky, some died in Kentucky,
some in Vermont, some in every state,
more than a hundred I’ve heard to date.
“Social distancing” is the rule,
to avoid becoming a “virus mule.”
You may feel fine, go wine and dine,
while spreading the virus; don’t be asinine!
Gregory Rainville
Vermont Superior Court Judge