My interest in the presidency goes back to my study of history in college. The chairman of he History Department at Holy Cross was a Jesuit priest who had served on the committee that designed the process that we use today to select the President. He shared the information with his students.
President Truman remains my favorite to this day. I find the current treatment of the president disappointing but understandable. The major political parties will never be the same again. I do not know whether that is good or bad. But one thing to celebrate is that this election brought more people out to the polls than ever before. That is a good thing.
Bernard J. Keefe, Jr.
Fairfax
