It was encouraging to read that House Speaker Mitzi Johnson has personal reservations about establishing a commercial market for pot in Vermont. My opinion of her just went up about three levels. At least she’s showing that she’s not captive to her party and that she has a mind of her own, and that she has reservations about whether or not Vermont needs to do much more than what it already has, which is allowing people to grow their own. I guess there is still every chance that the legislation passes the legislature, whether it gets the governor’s signature is anyone’s guess. I guess that depends on how much of the bill satisfies his demand for road safety and prevention. But all this is encouraging to me, it shows that it’s better not to get swept up with all the emotion of something, that it’s better to wait to see how others handle it. It just seems as if the urgency of establishing a commercial market to smoke weed has lessened considerably. I gives me hope that calmer heads will ultimately prevail. We’ve already been the poster child for opioid addiction, we don’t need a second chapter.
Matt Gagne