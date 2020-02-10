Do you think fishing helps the world? Well did you know that saltwater fishing alone gives over 1.7 million people jobs. Fishing is a fun sport and helps a lot of people in a lot of different ways. Over 3.5 million people across the world rely on the ocean as their primary food source and the more work the more income for the government. Fishing doesn't only give people jobs and put food on the table it makes a lot of kids and adults happy because it’s fun and you can have something to do if you're bored.
Saltwater Fishing and regular fishing is good for many reasons one is it gives over 1.7 million people jobs. If fishing was banned lots of people would lose jobs and all the seafood restaurants would be closed. It doesn't just give people jobs lots of people depend on fishing to feed their families because money is hard to make for some people.
Fishing is a fun sport and it’s something you can do just to pass time. Yes fishing might be killing a lot of fish but there’s more fish than you think there is. Over 3.5 million people rely on fishing as their primary food source and just think the more people that fish the more money the government will get in the long run. To go fishing you need a rod, string, hook and some bait which you have to get at a store. I think it's our right to fish just like it’s our right to go hunting.
Fishing doesn't just provide jobs and a meal for people, it is also a good way to get income. A quote from Joe Fore, “Commercial fishing is a major economic activity, which employs more than 200 million people around the globe, generating more than $80 billion a year.” For kids that are poor fishing is the best meal they will get.
As you can see fishing helps a lot of people and it isn't something we should just get rid of or make different although change is good this should not be changed. Fishing supports more people than it seems so take the time and think of all the people that benefit from fishing.
Sincerely, Conner Gagnon
8th grader at Berkshire Elementary