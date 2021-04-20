In the April 2, 2021 St.Albans Messenger forum there is a letter advocating for marijuana sales and usage, even mentioning its so called healing powers. The letter also states what I believe is a false claim, that "there are zero deaths from consumption of cannabis". Explain that to the family members who have lost loved ones due to drivers who were under the influence of it.
Vermont has already lost several people to drivers who were driving under its influence and this is only going to get worse.
Raymond Ferland
Enosburg Falls VT
