“The way [Trump] sees it is: Why should I ever let this go?… How would that benefit me?” reported someone who The Daily Beast says has spoken to Trump at length about the subject. The subject is the baseless claim that massive fraud of unbelievable scope robbed him of reelection. It has been amazing to watch what I view as "my country" disappear into a haze of propaganda, fundamentalist vitriol, and radical economic fundamentalism that equates any tax with theft and finds no government to be the best government (yet claims to eschew anarchy). That ugly process, which thrives on nonsensical ideas—help the poor by ensuring the rich get to keep their money, spread guns everywhere to reduce gun violence, etc.—has been going on for half a century. But we've gone far beyond those absurdities, into an infinitely darker, more dangerous alley with this relentless effort to convince Americans that the pillar of their democracy is rotten through and through. It matters not at all to Trump what harm that effort does to the foundation of the country he so desperately demands to lead. The fact that he plans to continue this demolition of democracy even after the almost certain inauguration of a new president meets my definition of treason; I leave it to others to decide if it meets the legal definition. As I write this, there is a concerted effort by Republican enablers in both the House and the Senate to question the certified results of the election. That also meets my definition of treason. There is little chance they can succeed in installing Trump as president, but it is guaranteed that they will cause serious and long lasting damage to the country they were elected to serve. I consider them the pallbearers of American democracy. The extent of our national idiocy is mind boggling. The half century haze of propaganda, indoctrination, and self-delusion has deprived too many of us of the ability to see what’s there. Seeing what’s there is always the battle. When we see things that aren't there we sow the seeds for corruption, cruelty, disruption, destruction, and dictatorship. We sowed the seeds. It’s harvest time. The only tiny ray of hope that I see is that, perhaps, in keeping with all the absurdities that led us here, the way to sanity is to first drive everyone insane.
Lee Russ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.