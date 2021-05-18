How does Rep Mike McCarthy explain that I received three extra ballots ? When I reported this error to the Sec. of State, there was no concern. I was not asked whose ballots I received nor was I instructed how to correct the error. I guess I could have voted four times and nobody would know. This does not give me confidence in vote-by-mail . Rep.McCarthy reported over 400,000 ballots were mailed out in the 2020 General Election yet only 300,000 ballots were returned. This means 100,000 live ballots were floating around Vermont. That makes plenty of opportunity for voter fraud. Wanting safe and secure elections does not mean voter suppression. Wanting voter ID does not disenfranchise legitimate voters.
Dorothy R. Bolduc
