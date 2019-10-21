I join others in the political world who wish Senator Sanders a complete recovery from his recent health problems. I also want to commend the senator’s many followers for sending in their support over the past several years. That speaks well of the senator as a person. I have not met him in-person but have followed his political career and all the publicity generated over the past several years and the publicity from those campaigns. When one is unemployed and not looking for work you can do that. I have one question, why so much publicity and media attention these last several years? Senator Sanders was never a likely candidate for president. Our political parties do not want a candidate who would go about the job as I think he would. You see, if elected, he might go about solving some of our problems. I am a vet, there are enough voters to elect him to go about solving their problems. The present situation might be a “test” of a Sanders presidency. Could a Congress such as we have now allow a president to succeed at solving some of our problems? I do not think so!
Let me finish by saying that it might be good for our country if Senator Sanders was allowed to try. The present Congress will never let that happen. Maybe it is time for a new Congress. That’s where many of our government’s decision are made, or not made.
Bernard J, Keefe, Jr.
Fairfax