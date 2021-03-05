I write in appreciation of the recent editorial "Expensive? Compared to what?," which offered an immensely pragmatic and important perspective that so many need to hear and consider.
There is a significant lack of critical thought in our political tribalism, and I hope your message was read by those with unexamined fiscal conservatism. Certainly, the Covid-related financial costs which our society has been dealing with are unfathomable, but hopefully the scale of these very necessary economic figures will allow us to think more broadly, and innovatively, about future economic actions of our country. Perhaps, the billions and trillions of dollars in energy reform which Editor Emeritus Lynn wrote of might seem daunting, but I'd add for the record that these are sums we are paying and will continue to pay either way.
Just two years ago, we spent more than a quarter of a trillion dollars for the combined recovery costs of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. As John Kerry said in a January press conference, "We're spending the money folks, we're just not doing it smart."
I grew up thinking that if money was spent by the government, it was probably wasteful and unnecessary - thankfully, my views have evolved. For the sake of the planet, let's hope more perspectives evolve.
Inaction will be too expensive.
Wesley Gates Kempton,
Franklin
