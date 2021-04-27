Here is another reason for exempting military retirement pay from VT income taxes. We have an all volunteer armed forces and less than 1% of the population chooses to serve in the military. Both my parents, my husband, one of my sons and two of my grandchildren served in the armed forces. I know first hand the sacrifices people in the armed forces make to serve and protect this great country. It is outrageous that Vermont is one of seven states that does not exempt military retirement pay from state income taxes. Thanks to all the Franklin County Legislators who voted to exempt veterans retirement pay from income taxes and shame on the one legislator who voted no. Fully exempting military retirement pay from state income taxes is a great way to thank our veterans for their sacrifices and service.
Dorothy R. Bolduc
(0) comments
