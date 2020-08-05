We would like to thank everyone who donated money to necessary upgrades to the Sterling Weed Room at the St. Albans Historical Museum. Although the museum has been closed since March, the director tells us that they have made good progress on the project which includes: installation of the new/updated electrical wiring, a new audio player and updated images for the display. The museum is working on three digital exhibitions this summer - one of which is on the Weed Imperial Orchestra - that will allow virtual visitors to see, hear, and learn more about our local history.
Thank you again for your support, and for making this project possible. Please check the museum website for updates on the digital project.
Sincerely,
The family of Sterling D. Weed