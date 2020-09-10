I strongly endorse Dennis Williams for state representative for Enosburg and Montgomery. He will make a great representative for our area. Dennis is a native Vermonter and 33 year resident of Enosburgh. As a husband and father of three sons and a small business owner, he knows the challenges and joys of living and working in a rural Vermont.
Dennis is a Class 3 VT Certified Water System Operator and assists schools and municipalities in complying with Federal and State Safe Drinking Water Acts. He has also worked in the housing industry including assisted and senior facilities. He serves the community on both the Enosburgh Conservation Commission and Enosbugh Town Forest Committee and has studied the growing and cultivation of trees. He loves all things outdoors: hunting, fishing and most outdoor sports.
Dennis was recently endorsed by the AFL-CIO, an organization that represent the interests of working people at the state and local level. They advocate for social and economic justice and strive to vanquish oppression and make communities better for all people—regardless of race, color, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, or ethnic or national origin. These are all things that Dennis will fight for in Montpelier.
Voting will begin in a few weeks, so be sure to fill out your absentee ballot and return to the town clerk or go to the polls on November 3rd. Thank you.
Cindy Weed
Former state representative
Enosburg