As far as I can tell, Vermont legislators are less able to represent their communities in Montpelier than they used to be. I sense that political party agendas and lobbyists’ activities determine most of the detailed legislation that legislators get to comment on. Are there current citizen Representatives who explicitly solicit and use their constituents’ opinions and ideas throughout the legislative process? The balancing of local input and statewide needs requires a politician to be a good listener and learner with respectful communication skills. I think that Dennis Williams is such a person and that he will be an excellent “Representative” for Enosburgh and Montgomery in the Vermont State Legislature for the next two years. His election would make a statement against the trend towards partisanship and rancor that has started to infect even Vermont politics. From what I know of Dennis, I am optimistic that he will listen to us all, be attentive and respectful of contrary views, and focus on representing our interests civilly but forcefully in Montpelier. Although he likes a vigorous discussion among people with different views, his humility will help him listen to and not be judgmental about what others have to say, both in Franklin County and in the State House. For example, last week when I asked him about his campaign, he said that his team is telephoning people. He then volunteered that asking others to vote for him over the phone is difficult for him personally. I know that he’ll be more forceful but still respectful in face-to-face discussions in Montpelier. Also, when I asked him what issues concerned him most he didn’t recite talking notes. Instead, he said he cannot accept that health care is not provided to all Vermonters. He didn’t give me any buzz words about what should be done or not done. Instead, he defined the goal he’d like to see achieved. The details about what to do can then come from civil debates with us in Enosburgh and Montgomery and in the state legislature. Despite Dennis’s refreshing humility, I am confident that he won’t bend easily to party pressures in Montpelier, especially if he is able to maintain an ongoing dialogue with his constituents. This will mean that we’ll have to talk to him in our two towns regularly when the legislature is in session (perhaps in on-line bi-weekly meetings?). The more regularly Dennis talks with us the easier it will be for him to maintain resolve on our behalf in Montpelier.
I think Dennis’s years of participation in Enosburgh’s activities have demonstrated the way that he will represent us: attentively in our community and in Montpelier, modestly as he learns from others, and with our two towns’ needs firmly in mind. I support him because of the contrast he will provide with how politics is conducted throughout the country these days. Personally, I am convinced that civil and respectful dialogue upon which democracy depends is fractured in the US. I fear that the national politicians’ constant pursuit of partisan ends using pernicious tactics and offensive rhetoric will not sustain the rule of law and the separation of powers. Because I perceive that the approach in Washington has started seeping into Vermont politics, I think we will be well-served if we send a citizen legislator like Dennis to Montpelier, a person who is convinced that (1) their first responsibility, every day, is to his or her community and (2) that respect and civility are essential to democracy.
Ward Heneveld
Enosburg Falls