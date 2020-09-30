Dennis Williams is running for the Vermont State Legislature representing Enosburg and Montgomery. As a native Vermonter, living in Enosburg for the past 33 years, Dennis has been an active participant in local organizations as well as state affairs. He vows to work for:
-fair and ongoing issues relating to the Covid 19 pandemic;
-equal rights for all people;
-supporting and following our democratic
government;
-promoting sustainable environmental policies;
-and affordable healthcare for all Vermonters.
I have known Dennis since his move to this community. Dennis is friendly, honest, persistent, and has the integrity to represent the people of Montgomery and Enosburg communities.
VOTE FOR DENNIS WILLIAMS!
Pamela Kroutvoss
Enosburg