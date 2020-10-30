We are writing in support of Dennis Williams for our state representative.
We have known Dennis, his wife Barbara and three boys for decades.
Dennis gets things done.
He built the house for his family with his carpentry skills,
maintains a beautiful property, with respect for the land, and for our state of Vermont.
His community and business efforts in housing and water have had a positive effect in our region.
We share his values and he will be an asset as our and as your representative!
Vote for Dennis Williams!
Signed,
Susan Delear & Paul Fernald
Montgomery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.