I first met Dennis in 1984, while working on a construction job in Enosburgh. He was installing wood flooring and finish work and I was wiring the house. Through the years since then, we’ve been on a number of jobs together, including construction and housing rehab work he coordinated when he worked for Champlain Housing Trust. I always noticed that Dennis was concerned with thoroughness and accuracy in his work and carefully looked at the big picture. I also saw that he could keep his cool when under pressure and proceed onward. As I got to know him, I realized that we shared values such as social justice, environmental protection and the satisfaction of a job well done. As your representative, Dennis would bring years of work and experience to the statehouse, and he deserves your vote in this election!
Ken Whitehead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.