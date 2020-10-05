I am proud to say that I am voting for Dennis Williams to represent Enosburgh and Montgomery in the state legislature in November. Dennis cares about our community as demonstrated by his work with helping schools and municipalities have clean drinking water, working on the Enosburgh Conservation Commission and the Enosburgh Town Forest Committee. He knows what life is like here. He's raised his family, worked locally and has the gift of wisdom that only comes with years of experience. Dennis shares many of the values our town has. He hunts, fishes, and loves the outdoors. Please give Dennis Williams a chance to represent you. He will serve us well.
Sharon Whitehead
Enosburg