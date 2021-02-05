This is what I see
This is the story of a man who stood up to the established power brokers of his day. He saw the hypocrisy, inequities, greed and corruption. He spoke of a way that was agreed on by his forefathers long ago. A way that was being ignored.
He also spoke in stories and hyperboles. He even called those in power some nasty names. But his words resonated with the ordinary people.
He acquired many followers, some of which were incorrectly eager to see him as a leader for their insurrection. Eventually the powerful, fearing to lose their power, wished him dead. And eventually they crucified him. They did their best to erase any memory of him. They persecuted his followers also.
If this story sounds familiar it should, even if you’ve never read the gospels.
I’m not making the claim that there is an equal to the Christ; There isn’t. But doesn’t this story have a ring of similarities to the news we’ve been hearing the last 4 years and especially the last month?
I leave it to you dear reader to decide for yourself. As for me I an see what the powerfull did and are doing now to bury our constitution.
I also have seen what Marxism has cost in lives lost wherever it was allowed to take hold.
Rev Mr. Gabriel Gagne
I’m leaving, what’s next for museum?
What’s Next for SAM? Through various news & notes, I’ve been highlighting all of the exciting programs and activities the Saint Albans Museum has offered over the years since I first arrived in October 2012. Today’s letter from my (remote) Director’s Desk is certainly the most bittersweet...as I am writing to share with you that I will be stepping down as Executive Director on February 22, 2021. It has been my honor and privilege to serve the museum and this community over the past 8+ years. Thank you for always supporting our important work to preserve local history, as well as my position — both personally and professionally. I am proud of our collaborative achievements: internal and external growth, strengthened regional and educational partnerships, new approaches to programming & exhibitions, and the fostering of a positive and vibrant organizational culture…as well as innovative navigation of a pandemic. I will always keep close to my heart the wonderful memories of interacting with our guests, volunteers, and support staff. I hope you all recognize how much your ideas and experiences impacted me and made a positive difference for the museum during my tenure. SAM’s mission and involvement in the community remains vital, more especially during these challenging times. This organization and the people who sustain it have trusted me as a leader, advocate, and historian. I believe our successes & achievements were only possible because of the amazing efforts of our volunteers, members, friends, sponsors, and donors. I hope you will find, as a result of our time together, that I am leaving the museum in a stronger place now than when I initially joined the staff. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. reflected: “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” That certainly has been my experience – and I could not imagine a better group of people to have served with. I remain grateful for all the ways in which the museum contributes to St. Albans — a truly special place to live, work, and play — and I look forward to new opportunities as the newest SAM volunteer. I will always remember the parade of costumed 19th century ‘soldiers and citizens’ during the 150th, interviewing local history makers, building new exhibitions by hand, weddings and other special Bliss Room moments, and meeting hundreds of local youth and families for Kids Night, Lake Lessons, or the Haunted Museum. Opportunities to collaborate with other local nonprofits, businesses, community/civic leaders, the library, and schools/students were especially meaningful for me. I believe in the museum’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and access as a ‘museum without walls’. There are simply too many people to thank here — please know I carry your wisdom with me and sincerely appreciate all kind efforts. I plan to share updates on the transition from our leadership team with you in the coming weeks. Keep up to date online at www.stamuseum.org or on social media: @stamuseum. In the meantime, stay safe & warm and be well...
Alex Lehning
St. Albans
Vaccine shot - great local experience
Gail and I, being over 75, got our first shots of Pfizer vaccine today and were scheduled for the second shot in about three weeks. I cannot praise the folks at the Collins-Perley Sports Center enough for their efficiency and the excellence of the organization of the whole process - and I let them know it.
We both consider ourselves lucky to live in Vermont where we seem to be among the few states that has everything well in hand; our low population probably has much to do with getting it right. The Vermont Department of Health deserves credit, too. We hope all our family and friends have similar experiences.
Al Salzman
Fairfield
