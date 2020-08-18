Trump supporters, please consider, then refute, this argument: Trump is President and the "Leader of the Republican Party." The Senate has a Majority of Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. For the past 3 weeks, the (Republican) Senate has Failed to Pass Unemployment Insurance above $100/wk, nothing near the $600/wk the Democratic House has passed. It is Congress' (both Houses) constitutional duty to appropriate and control spending, not the President's. Trump has announced a weekly benefit of $400, $300 "from him" (his company, we presume) and $100 from the states, also not his call. So the real question is, if Trump is the "Leader of the Republican Party", how did he fail to lead the Senate to, by the Constitution, appropriate a higher benefit? Must not have been trying very hard, or at all. Apparently, he can't even lead his own party.
William Thurber
St. Albans