The Town of Highgate and the Highgate School Community has lost a dear friend. David Roddy passed away on Tuesday evening, December 17th. Much will be said about David and all of the ways in which he enriched the lives of people who had the good fortune of knowing him. Perhaps the people who benefited most from the inherent goodness of this man, new him least. For nearly twenty eight years David served in various capacities on the Highgate School Board. David was the most compassionate advocate for children I have ever had the pleasure of working for. Over the past five years that I have served as principal, (and I presume much longer than that) the children of Highgate have sat in classrooms that are equipped to help teachers deliver the finest education possible. Children and parents often thank their teachers and administrators for such wonderful learning environments, however individuals like David are the ones who should receive the credit. How many individuals serve children and educators for 28 years in the often thankless role of a school board member. When asked why he served so long and faithfully, David always cited “kids” as the reason for his service. Whenever he was presented a school budget, David would ask, “Is it enough to take care of the kids”. What type of individual asks that of a school principal? In my 34 years spent in education I had never had a board member ask me that question. Yes, there were always a few more fiscally minded individuals on the board, but no one ever misunderstood David’s bias in favor of children. “Taking care of the kids” was David’s mission, and thousands of Highgate students were well taken care of.
Wednesday morning, the Highgate School flags flew at half mast and nearly 300 students held a moment of silence for a man they may have not known well, but should. Our more veteran teachers met with David’s son in law Chris Shepard, who was recruited to the School Board by David…..of course. Chris did what David so often did as a School Board member. He walked the hallways of our wonderful school and received hugs from the staff members who DID know his father in- law well, and appreciated David’s unconditional support for so many years. On behalf of all Highgate students, parents, and staff; past and present, thank you David for always taking care of our kids.
With eternal gratitude,
Patrick Hartnett
Principal
Highgate School