Andre-Ah swallowed all the pills in her mother’s medicine cabinet trying to kill herself. The New York fourteen year-old got picked on about lots of things, her name, her size, her lack of athleticism and her poor grades. And then her history class stopped discussing the stuff she liked in her text book and began Critical Race Theory.
Critical Race Theory was invent- ed by a Marxist historian, the late Howard Zinn, who served as a foot soldier in the Communist Party and is heavily promoted by the NEA. At its core, critical race theory is a broad set of ideas about systemic bias and racism in American history.
Supporters believe the law has preserved the unequal treatment of people based on race. Opponents argue because the theory focuses on race, the approach itself is racist.
“Our children are instructed from propaganda tracts, like those of Howard Zinn, that try to make students ashamed of their own history”, President Trump said. Andre- Ah became ashamed of being white and with the weight of other ostracism decided it was best to die.
Andre-Ah survived and now attends a new school in Vermont that serves students like her; almost all have made at least one serious attempt. The founders of the school report they are at full capacity and have plans to open two more schools near us to meet demand.
One local fourth-grader came home and asked his moth- er, “Mommy, am I bad, too, like you and Daddy for being white?” Andre-Ah would tell him, “No. People who want you to feel bad about yourself are the real bad ones.” Wise words indeed.
Jim Britch, Highgate
[Editor’s note: Author noted that the name was changed to protect
the student’s identity.]
