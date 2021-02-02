Cut in police force will increase crime;
The latest criminal incident involving the Burlington Police Department around so-called police brutality is probably just a precursor to further testing of the officers. An individual was witnessed breaking into cars and the police were called- as they should be, but this particular individual believing in self entitlement chose to ignore the police request to stop and be apprehended and assaulted the police. Because of this person’s attitude it would not have mattered where the police tried to arrest him, there was going to be a confrontation.
The crime and the attacking of the officers was supposed to be ignored because one councilman running for the mayor’s job said it was only a minor crime and should have been handled differently.
I would hope that the people of Burlington are not so naive that they think this is not going to be an on-going serious problem in an attempt to undermine the police force who are trying to do the job they were hired to do.
Any reduction in Burlington’s police force is only going to increase criminal activity and reduce any harmonious environment that Burlington is used to having.
Sandra D Ferland
Enosburg
