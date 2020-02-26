Writing as a private citizen because I firmly believe the March 3rd election this Town Meeting Day will be a historic determination of the Town’s and community’s future. The contested Select Board seats offer a choice for local governance between a repetition of the old past or the beginning of a dynamic future. The approval to authorize a Pool bond will not raise property taxes nor delay or defer any capital improvement projects including a new Town Hall. Rather these choices are to gain sustainable leadership to move the Town towards a livable future and promote the Town and City to address the joint needs of two municipalities that encompass one community.
Electing Erin Creley and Jonathan Giroux add people (Millennials) to the Select Board who will live in the Town’s long-range future. They along with continuing select persons will best represent the varying demographic interests of the Town’s residents. An age diverse (20, 30, 40 and 70 year olds) Board is better suited to build a Town that can be prepared for the changes the future will bring.
Finally, Erin Creley and Jonathan Giroux will bring an end to the rancor and negativity that has impeded past Select Boards to move the Town forward. Please vote for these two outstanding Town citizens.
On Sunday, March 1, between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, on Lake Road, Saint Albans Town, there will be a reception to meet and hear from Erin and Jonathan. Please take the time to meet these two candidates for the Town’s Select Board. Refreshments will be served.
Al Voegele