Dear Constituents –
Our most important civic duty in the next few weeks is to vote — please mark your ballots for the candidates who you believe will best look after our fiscal health and put us on the road to economic recovery.
As I’ve been driving across my District delivering lawn signs these past few weeks, I am struck by the feeling that I am missing out on something very important this campaign season. While I am enjoying the colors of the Fall foliage against the backdrop of the mountains and meadows, I realize that there are so many roads I’d like to take, and so many people I have yet to meet. I sincerely wish that I were able to stop to see more of you, but COVID-19 has changed the way we are campaigning. I appreciate the limited opportunities I’ve had to visit with some of you, and I hope all of you can safely enjoy the beauty of our mountains, lakes, rivers, and back roads, as I have been doing.
Although the Legislature has adjourned, we continue to receive updates and reports on various funding initiatives, and work remains to be done to ensure that our constituents receive the information and support you need. Please do not hesitate to reach out with questions and concerns at lhango@leg.state.vt.us or www.hangoforhouse.com . It is an honor to be serving as your State Representative.
Stay well,
Rep Lisa A Hango,
Franklin-5
(Highgate-Franklin-Berkshire-Richford)
