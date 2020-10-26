Hello Mr. Hoffer - My name is Al Salzman. I’m a taxpayer from Fairfield for the last 50 years. I earnestly would like to know if I’m getting my money’s worth in giving tax breaks, abatements or subsidies to corporations in Vermont, or those planning to locate here. Cynics have understandably termed these arrangements - bribery or the race to the bottom where wages are concerned. But there would be a rational for these tax breaks if indeed they improved the lives of my friends and neighbors with the creation of well-paying jobs, company commitments to job retention and improved working conditions.
Sadly, the history of these arrangements has not been, to put it nicely, agreeable. In the book “The Great American Jobs Scam -Corporate Tax Dodging And The Myth Of job Creation” by Greg LeRoy the section on Vermont has this to say:
“An especially contentious series of audits has taken place in Vermont. In 1999 and 2000 the state auditor and a legislative oversight committee found massive problems with the Vermont Economic Progress Council (VEPC). The legislative report questioned the validity of VEPC’s claim that none of its deals would have occurred “but for the tax breaks”. Most of the money intended for small businesses went to four of the largest companies, and most of the subsidies went to the most prosperous counties in the state. The final report found that VEPC made no effort to verify any information from the companies when they claimed “but for.” When asked by The Wall Street journal, only 2 out of 21 subsidized companies would say the credits were decisive for their expansions. A third Vermont audit in December 2004, still found the same kinds of problems. The 21 companies examined had gotten $20.9 million in tax credits - but created fewer than 7% of the jobs they promised.
The Council(VEPC) does not review financial statements, business plans, or tax records to assess the financial necessity of a tax credit authorization - the auditor found.”
What concerns me is that, although all these complaints are decades old, has anything changed for the better? Is the process of giving taxpayer money to profitable companies more honest today, and more transparent? After all, giving tax breaks to a profitable company means that ultimately I and other hardworking Vermonters will end up paying more in taxes to make up the difference. I have contacted your office and have requested updated information on where my tax dollars are going and to whom in the private sector, and what are we getting for our hard-earned tax money. Finally, much of the information coming out of Montpelier is shrouded in difficult to
read jargon, which serves to frustrate the lay-person. Simplicity and clarity would be much appreciated. Thank you -
Al Salzman
Fairfield
