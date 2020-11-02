I find it interesting where it states in an editorial recently placed, Yep, it's our selfish moment, well at least the author knows the difference and I do agree it is selfish, could that be what's wrong with the country? We all want to get what we want at others expense. So having said that why don't we go to the last paragraph of this editorial, and it reads, Yes, Yes, Yes, we all to think collectively as Americans. So how do we do that? The author suggests we simply hope for a Bidden Presidency. And by doing so our two senior senators would hopefully be heads of Committees, much as in stacking. So speaking of stacking our beloved Senate Minority leader sits in the shadows just waiting to take the majority lead! And so in doing that would allow him to stack the Supreme Court! But before doing so, he would need to create an absolute majority! So to do this he simply creates two new states to furnish four new Democratic senators. Oh, but allow me to go back a minute by stacking the Supreme Court we would at least need four new Justices, making sure they come from the absolute left, so much for the new Justice Amy Coney Barrett. So now with the stacked Supreme Court, the four new Democratic Senators, we now need to get rid of the filibuster rule put in place by the former Senate Majority leader Harry Reid. So much for the independent rule of Government! So now we no longer have a checks and balance system! Now well on our way to a one-world Government! Of which a former President is now also waiting in the wings to become Secretary General of the United Nations. The UN envisions a 1 million man Army, they would in turn be the gun confiscators!And this my friends is why this election is so important! It will make no difference if you are conservative or not. They will see to it that we will never ever have a majority in Government again. This may even be the last time you even need to bother to vote!This will happen lightening fast. They will never lose again! Just compare this to our native farmlands in Vermont that have turned to blacktop and lost forever! So with that said I rest my case, good luck to you all.
Norman Gosselin
