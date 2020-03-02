I grew up in Vermont. I live in the South now where the Civil War still lingers in the margins of life. This is never more evident than during presidential elections when every four years a spotlight is thrown on this country, on our collective consciousness and its heartbeat.
I’m a Southerner by choice and maybe it’s why I love their cultural eccentricities so much. And it’s why Donald J. Trump is so dang popular south of the Potomac. And why he’ll win another term.
Just like a true Southerner, The Donald is off the charts eccentric & REAL. He says stuff like a crazy uncle would, he doesn’t take crap from the next door neighbors (illegals), his hair is a fright and he has a hot wife. I mean, come on! What’s not to love, ya’ll?
Trump is that person who is fearless, able to command, instigate, provoke & succeed. He’s a political pioneer. A cultural provocateur.
So while the Dems follow a path strewn with stale bread crumbs of faded, failed ideas, Donald Trump is blazing brilliant new trails for us. It’s what all courageous pioneers, trailblazers and true leaders do. Think Davy Crockett in a tux, Ya’ll.
Lynda Bouchard
St. Albans native, Southern soul