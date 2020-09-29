This state and country need to get serious about tackling climate change. It is one of the biggest threats facing the planet in the 21st century. Reducing carbon emissions through the use of renewable energy is a no brainer in my thoughts. Developing wind, solar, and hydro technology not only benefits the environment, but it adds new jobs as well. It can spur economic growth in towns that could desperately use the help. We can see the results of global warming happening currently! The wildfires that are currently raging in Northern California and Southern Oregon are examples of climate change in effect. The wildfires in that area are starting earlier and getting worse each year. People's houses and livelihoods are being ruined. Climate change is the cause of it. If we as a state don’t do anything to tackle climate change; catastrophic weather events are only going to get worse. That is why I am disappointed in Governor Phil Scott’s decision to veto the climate change bill that was recently passed by the legislature. If I was a State Representative, I would vote to override the veto of that bill. Vermonters should have the ability to hold the state government to account for not meeting its goals in reducing carbon emissions. It makes the goals we set out real instead of numbers on a piece of paper. If the state government is serious about reducing carbon emissions it would have nothing to worry about in a lawsuit. Climate change is real and it is time as a state we find a solution that reduces carbon emissions that is real as well.
Nick Brosseau
Candidate for State Representative for the towns of Swanton and Sheldon