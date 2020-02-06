The Franklin County Legislative Delegation will be holding a Legislative Breakfast on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Albans City Hall. The Breakfast will be from 8 am to 9:30 am. The public is welcome to attend and hear about our latest legislative issues in Montpelier. The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation will help sponsor this Legislative Breakfast. The next Legislative Breakfast will be in Enosburg on March 16, 2020. We look forward to seeing everyone on Monday, February 10th.
Rep. Eileen “Lynn” Dickinson
St. Albans Town