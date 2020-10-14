I am casting my vote for Chloe Collins to represent our Franklin District in the Vermont State Senate. I am inspired by Chloe's commitment to our area families, neighbors, businesses, and schools. Her experience in mediation, nonprofit leadership, environmental policy, and restorative justice will ensure that her skills and compassion have a meaningful impact, both in the statehouse and here at home. Now, more than ever, we need our elected officials to come together regardless of personal beliefs to create positive change for all in our communities. Chloe will stand for social & racial justice, taking meaningful steps to address the climate crisis through collaborative ecological stewardship, respecting science and data in decision-making, and ensuring affordable and equitable access to healthcare and childcare are vital for the well-being of all Vermonters - and all Americans. As an educator, advocate, artist, and mother - I know that Chloe has the experience, vision, and leadership we need for northwestern Vermont. I trust her to ask the tough questions and to seek solutions that will make a real difference in our lives. Chloe will serve as a voice for hope and healing during these difficult times as we navigate our many 'new normals' together - and beyond - the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alex Lehning
