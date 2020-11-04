Why is there a shortage of childcare providers? I wonder why. Oh, I know… the State of Vermont recently placed too many regulations and related costs on private child care providers. So what happened next? Those day care providers either could not afford to comply with the costly new regulations, or they just decided to get out of the childcare business.
The result? Many providers of child care no longer provided the services and their jobs were lost. There are more unemployed Vermonters and child care choice went down the drain.
But oh! Who benefited from all of the regulations that drove options away from parents? The school system benefited. The next thing we knew three and four-year-olds were welcomed into our schools at taxpayer expense. The education system in Vermont had lost 30,000 students since 2005, so their goal was to bring pre-school-aged students into the school system to increase funds coming into the education system.
Vermont has the second highest average per pupil cost in the United States. Why? What are we paying for? What are the education outcomes that you see when test scores are revealed? What about the lost private daycare jobs in our communities?Since the schools shut down due to Covid-19, many parents have been homeschooling their children. As I understand it, the number of home-schooled children has doubled even as schools are re-opening. It is time for free enterprise and parental choice to prevail. And, with many fewer students attending public schools, our property taxes can, and should be reduced accordingly.
One more thing… the schools in Vermont must throw the Common Core curriculum out the window and get back to the basics of quality education including Civics, or our children will not understand the Founding principles of this nation… the reasons why they have freedom, individual rights and opportunities to work hard to learn how to become a proud, independent and productive citizen. Those who do not understand the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights will not appreciate and stand up to protect the unique gifts given to U.S. Citizens by the Founding Fathers. Our youth are the future protectors of our unique rights and opportunities. It is urgent that they be taught to respect our nation and our U.S. flag instead of being taught about world religions, etc.
Amen.
Linda Kirker,
Georgia
