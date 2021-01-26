Chief has a book worth reading
I recently purchased a book which was authored by former St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor. The title of the book is The Red Dress, and it is a story of the little young lady who was killed in Essex Jct. on May 15, 1981. A friend she was walking with nearly died as well when they were attacked by Louie Hamlin and Jamie Savage. Gary Taylor was a member of the Essex police force at that time, and in fact he was on duty when this horrible crime was committed. The book is complete and right to the point. It is worth the price,and can be purchased through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.It provides the reader with details as to what our police officers go through while serving us. This book is a must read.
Jim Fitzgerald
Fairfax
