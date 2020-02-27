I fully support the Fair Representation—the name says it all—Charter Change (3 + 3) being proffered by two of our concerned citizens.
Perhaps the most vocal knock against this charter change is it results in an even number of people of our Selectboard. Opponents to the charter change cite that there is no precedent. But this reason is baseless for two reasons.
First, the make-up of the Town of Essex with its separate Village, and thus Town Outside the Village, is unique in Vermont, if not the entire country. Thus, it makes sense the composition of our Selectboard should also be unique.
Second, for 18 years, I have sat of three Boards of Directors (being chair of two). All three of those Boards have had an even number of members. And over those 18 years, there has never been an issue with an even vote impeding the enactment of a proposal. Never. Whenever Board members were divided on an issue, discussion continued and changes were made to the benefits of all our stakeholders. Thus, having an even number of Board members actually improved the outcome of our work.
I urge you to support 3 + 3. Its passage will benefit all of us to seek a vibrant, open dialog.
Rich Maggiani