I am writing to express my support for Reier Erickson in his run for a seat on the MRUSD school board. Reier is a man of conviction and principle who advocates strongly for his values. I applaud his sense of duty to our children and support him in his endeavor to use his voice to help better our school community and the community at large. Thank you.
John Nicholls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.