I urge you to vote for Carolyn Branagan for State Treasurer. She was always fiscally responsible as a representative on the House Ways and Means Committee for 12 years. Currently the Vt. Employee Retirement Fund is 4.5 billion dollars behind; Carolyn has a plan to restructure it before the state is sued for inability to pay. She was a school principal and the well being of infants and children is always on her heart and mind. Carolyn's highest values are Faith, Family and Country. You could not vote for a better person to care for us and our economy in the challenging years ahead.
Sincerely,
Anna J. Gagne
