  

I urge you to vote for Carolyn Branagan for State Treasurer.  She  was always fiscally responsible as a representative on the House Ways  and Means Committee for 12 years.    Currently the Vt. Employee Retirement Fund is 4.5 billion dollars  behind; Carolyn has a plan to restructure it before the state is sued  for inability to pay.   She was a school principal and the well being of infants and  children is always on her heart and mind.    Carolyn's highest values are Faith, Family and Country. You could  not vote for a better person to care for us and our economy in the  challenging years ahead.  

Sincerely,

 Anna J. Gagne

