I have known Carl Rosenquist for a long time. When I first was elected to the Georgia School Board in the early 1990’s, he spent a lot of time with me to help my understanding of the teachers’ strike that had just been resolved and the remaining fiscal obligations of the recently completed school addition project. I have always been thankful that he took time to explain these difficult issues to me in his careful, honest and open manner.
When I served in the Vermont Senate, Carl was serving in the Vermont House Representatives. He was respected on the first day he walked into the building because his reputation as a local leader and successful businessman preceded him. People trust his open no frill manner, depth of knowledge in business/personnel management, understanding of public school structure and his honesty. He does not play political games.
Carl Rosenquist has done a great deal of work for our community. During the 30+years I have known him, he has given tirelessly to many local efforts including donating money to the school playground, building the veteran’s monument in front of the town office and lots of other projects.
The list of some of his volunteer work can be found on his political website.
Georgia needs Carl Rosenquist as State Representative. In the next session Vermont will face difficult fiscal decisions that need an experienced person with good understanding of the tax burden felt by Vermonters, the importance of top notch education for our children and the needs of Vermont’s most at risk citizens.
Join me in supporting Carl Rosenquist.
We can trust him.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia