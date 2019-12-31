I believe state lawmakers and most Vermonters have good intentions when it comes to climate change and our environment. I don’t believe the TCI or carbon tax falls in line with those values. The carbon tax in its current state will affect people with good incomes very little and only hurt the people living paycheck to paycheck.
There are over 1 billion vehicles on the road worldwide today. In Vermont we have around 230,000. That means Vermont have less than a quarter of one percent of the total number of vehicles on the road worldwide. Think about that. Will an extra dollar or even two on a gallon of gas stop you from driving to work? Or taking your kids to go see the latest movie, or to get ice cream on a hot day. Probably not.
So what then have we achieved? Who really stands to benefit from these laws and taxes? It’s not the ordinary Vermonters that keep this state going. Is it the electric automobile makers? The solar panel industry? We need worldwide solutions for a worldwide problem. Vermonters need to stop hurting Vermonters.
Shawn Rainville
Highgate