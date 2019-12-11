According to the article titled “Cap and Trade. Accountability on 2020 Agenda” printed recently in the St. Albans Messenger, the Vermont Climate Caucus presented its upcoming 2020 legislative priorities at City Hall. The Climate Caucus’s proposal for a cap and trade is a smoke screen for another effort to pass a “carbon tax” on transportation fuels. This places another burden on the backs of hard working Vermonters who rely on it for their sustenance and livelihood The proposed regional cap and trade system would place a “surcharge” on various fuel suppliers bringing gasoline and diesel fuel into Vermont. This ultimately would be passed onto consumers at the retail level as higher fuel costs thereby amounting to a “carbon tax” on motor fuels.
It is explained that the phenomenon of climate change is “almost” uniformly agreed by scientists and is “likely” due to human activities. The human activity blamed is the release of carbon from the use of fossil fuels. Science has not proven that climate change or the warming of the earth is significantly caused by the release of carbon from fossil fuels. A consensus of agreement may be a popular scientific theory but it is not a proven scientific fact. Allegations of prior alternations of temperature data and its incorrect interpretations further diminish the credibility of these claims.
Various climate activists have lamented about the rising amount of carbon in the earth’s atmosphere reaching levels of approximately 600 parts per million. This is a minuscule amount of carbon as 600 parts per million amounts to only a fraction of 1 percent. It defies common sense that anything this minute in the atmosphere would have the significant impacts as reported. It seems every weather or wild fire calamity is blamed on man-made climate change. Nothing is attributed to solar activity, cyclical patterns or lack of proper forest management practices.
A consensus of agreement of an unproven theory is not enough to justify the addition of surcharges, fees, or taxes to fossil fuels which will further burden already highly taxed Vermonters. If this proposal is enacted, it won’t stop there. Next will be additional “surcharges” on fuel oil, propane or natural gas suppliers for heating as well.
Jeffrey Sharp
St. Albans