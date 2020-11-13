It would seem rudimentary officials be required to have the most basic math skills, wouldn't it?
You know like 1+1=2? I agree it is a lot to expect from vote talliers at the US voting kiosks, but waiting around for a business week for the counting to conclude borders on the absurd.
And demanding voters who forgot to vote be considered disenfranchised defies logic, unless it is a new term for moron.
BIDEN or TRUMP?? If you believe in your heart it matters even a little, welcome to a land of the disenfranchised.
Bud deGorgue
Saint Albans City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.