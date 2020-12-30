Burlington City Council has no common sense
One would think the Burlington City Council would want people to believe they are looking out for the residents best interests and promoting common sense. They wrongly convinced the mayor to reduce the police force. They are trying to make the police force not carry firearms and basically turn them into crosswalk guards.They also want to micro manage them.
Their latest promotion is the most bizarre yet-they want every Burlington resident to stop using fuel oil, natural gas or propane and switch to electric energy, really-economically feasible-NOT-practical-NOT. Many people can barely pay for any energy source they presently have, and to force a switch to something that is extremely more expensive just does not make any sense. One wonders if they understand how electric energy is produced-certainly not cheaply. How can the present council be taken seriously?
Citizens of Burlington-take note-the next time the present council members are up for re-election, please elect people with a lot more common sense.
Sandra D. Ferland
Enosburg
12,000 of us who go hungry?
I was stunned to read about the level of “food insecurity” in our area, and in Vermont in general.
Insecurity is another word for people and families going hungry. Not having enough to eat. And we’re talking about people who live in the richest country in the world. The study from the University of Vermont says that hunger applies to roughly 25 percent of all the people in our state, which is an estimated 150,000 people who live right here in Vermont.
That also means that, proportionately, we have about 12,000 people right here in Franklin County who go hungry each day. That’s about the entire population of St. Albans City and Town.
Really puts things in perspective, doesn’t it?
Beth Townsend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.