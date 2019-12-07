Fellow Citizens,
For the past 40 years I have been blessed to live across from the Osbornes. Gordon and Gladis were the perfect neighbors. He was a WWII vet and her, his loving and strong, adoring wife. (Their license plate was GO& GO. )
At any rate, Mr. Osborne passed away several months ago and like the trooper that he was, she persevered.
In their yard they had a 20 to 30 foot flag pole where they proudly flew the stars and stripes everyday. A few weeks ago, while my wife and I were away, the strong winds blew the pole down and the flag was on the ground.Someone, and we know not who, picked the pole up and put it next to her house. They neatly folded the flag into the triangle of 13 folds, and left it on her porch, in honor of her husband and vets everywhere.
She does not know who performed this wonderful and touching service, but she asked me to say thank you to whomever you are! You showed a veteran’s wife that their years of sacrifice for this nation and community were worth it. We live in a wonderful country and community.
Lawbreakers make the front page, people who do good deeds should at least be mentioned in the editorial page.
To whomever performed this patriotic/neighborly act; Thank you from Ms. Osborne, and the entire community. You are why we live here.
Peter DesLauriers