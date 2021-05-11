Brigham Road a race track; has to stop before anyone’s hurt
It would appear that the “Brigham Road Racetrack” is now open for the season.
Anyone living out here is most definitely in jeopardy of being killed just driving out of their own driveway.
Too many drivers are paying no attention to the posted speed limit.
I fear for the safety of the residents who use the Brigham Road every day to jog, bike and walk.
This is unacceptable.
Marge Day
Brigham Road
Saint Albans Town
Final two weeks
of legislative session
Dear Constituents –
After months of discussion and debate, the General, Housing, and Military Affairs committee passed by a vote of 8-3-0 S.79, a comprehensive bill to improve rental housing health and safety.
