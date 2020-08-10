I’m writing today to explain why I think that Brenda Siegel is the best candidate for Lt. Governor. I have been following Brenda Siegel off and on since her run for governor in 2016, when I was impressed by her performance in the debate here in St. Albans. I think that most people agree that Vermont has an affordability problem, but why? I think that Siegel summed it up well in that debate: “Wealth doesn’t trickle down—poverty trickles up.”
Bottom-up solutions are a common thread throughout Siegel’s candidacy and advocacy work, whatever the issue at hand. Someone who is close to the problems our communities are struggling with will bring an urgency and a new perspective to these problems. How often do our elected representatives come from low-income families—not just decades ago, in their childhood, but within the last decade? How many of them have lost a family member to an overdose? Political experience can be valuable, but firsthand, lived experience is also valuable. She is one of the few politicians I would trust to wholeheartedly listen to those affected by problems rather than thinking of their perspectives as a mere supplement to technocratic advice. The Lt. Governor’s office is not an especially powerful one, but I think that once in office she could do a lot to amplify the voices we don’t always hear.
Laura Isham
St. Albans