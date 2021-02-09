To our fellow St. Albans residents:
Concerning the proposed swimming pool project to be located at Hard’ack, we wanted to share our thoughts and opinions with you (once more).
As most of you already know, we own and operate Branon’s Pools in St. Albans City. We have been proud members of the community for over 30 years. While most people would expect us to list reasons why this project should not pass, we’d like to focus on what would happen if it did. Our main focus is NMC as they have been loyal tenants in our facility since we opened our doors in February of 1998.
We fully support growth, change and even healthy competition. We are glad to see another opportunity for the younger generation to have options for healthy activities. This is so important in today’s environment. Our pool will remain open to this community, regardless and we are more than happy/willing to help consult and advise in any capacity that we can to help the engineers who are building this pool.
Our family will vote YES on March 2nd.
Respectfully,
The Branon Family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.