This year, on November 3rd, Vermonters will have the opportunity to have a choice in who will serve for the next two years as our State Treasurer. Carolyn Branagan of Georgia has served her local community in a variety of positions and was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives in 2002 and served seven consecutive terms. While in the House she spent several terms on the House Ways and Means Committee that is responsible for raising the revenue to fund the operations of State Government. In 2016 she successfully ran for the Vermont State Senate and served one term representing Franklin County and Alburgh. Having served with Carolyn in the House, I know that she works extremely hard for her constituents and has the best interest of all Vermonters in her efforts to keep taxes as low as possible and advocating for efficiency and transparency in state government. It is time to have Carolyn put her knowledge of the state tax and financial systems to work for all Vermonters as our next State Treasurer. Please join me in voting for Carolyn Branagan for State Treasurer on or before November 3rd.
Rep. Brian Savage Franklin-4
(Sheldon/Swanton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.